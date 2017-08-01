Man accused of domestic abuse by strangulation

A 37-year-old Berwick man was charged Tuesday with domestic abuse battery by strangulation on a female victim. The victim didn’t have any significant physical injuries as a result of the incident, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

—Joshua Dinger, 37, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. No bail is set.

Blair reported responding to 28 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Donna Resignola, 42, of Lesley Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with forgery.

Resignola turned herself into the jail on an active arrest warrant. The warrant stems from a May investigation during which the victim alleged that Resignola forged the person’s name on a check valued at $50, Blair said.

The victim filed charges, and a warrant was prepared for Resignola’s arrest. Resignola was jailed.

—Libis D. Flores-Orellana, 35, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license, speeding 38 mph in a 25 mph zone and improper passing.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue passing vehicles in an improper manner. The vehicle was also observed being operated 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. A stop was initiated and Flores-Orellana was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Flores-Orellana didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Flores-Orellana was jailed.

—Lydia J. Cruz, 31, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for arraignment, failure to appear to pay a fine and contempt of court.

Cruz was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on warrants. Cruz was jailed.

—Alec G. Race Jr., 46, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and entry or remaining where forbidden.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a trespassing complaint. Officers arrived and learned that Race returned to the property after being told not to by the owner. Race was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. Race was jailed.

—Blake Dinger, 24, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Monday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Dinger was located and arrested in the area of Aycock Street on a warrant. Dinger was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 28 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Russell Allen, 47, of Jody Nelson Drive in Gulfport, Mississippi, was arrested at 5:24 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace, possession of Lortab and possession of clonazepam.

The warrant was issued in June 2014 as the result of an investigation into a disturbance at a business on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. Deputies spoke with Allen and learned that he had been causing a disturbance outside the business and that he was in possession of the pills without a prescription, Hebert said.

Allen was also charged on a warrant from the State of Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Division of Probation and Parole for probation violation. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrants for Allen’s arrest. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.