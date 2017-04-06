Jailer accused of smuggling contraband

A St. Mary Parish correctional officer has been charged with malfeasance in office for allegedly smuggling contraband in the parish jail, Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Nathan L. Jones, 26, of Weber Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday for entering contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section conducted an investigation after receiving information that a correctional officer was suspected of bringing contraband into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

During their inquiry, detectives collected evidence that Jones, a correctional officer, smuggled contraband into the facility. Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and transported to another facility for housing. The No bail is set.

The investigation is ongoing and the office isn’t releasing details yet on what contraband Jones allegedly smuggled into jail, said Detective Lt. Traci Landry, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Hebert reported responding to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Shawn Scully, 42, of La. 70 North in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday for the following offenses on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of general speed law and driving with a suspended license.

—Michelle Lanclos, 30, of La. 70 North in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Tramadol, possession of Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics section conducted a search warrant at the above listed address. Detectives located marijuana, digital scales, rolling papers, glass pipes, crushed Tramadol pills, and Adderall pills of varying milligrams. Through investigation, detectives found evidence that Scully sold the Adderall pills. Scully was also wanted on a warrant. Scully and Lanclos were jailed with no bail set.

—Trey Presley, 35, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Christy Stewart, 40, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives investigating suspected illegal narcotics activity at the home spoke with Presley and Stewart and learned that they smoked marijuana. Detectives located marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. Presley and Stewart were released on summonses to appear in court July 10.

—Cora Bogan, 67, of James Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday on a 2005 warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to use child restraint and direct contempt.

A deputy came into contact with Bogan at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City and located the active warrant for her arrest. Bogan was booked into parish jail and released on $268.50 bail.

—Kayla Hurry, 22, of Noe Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday on a Baldwin Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charges of careless operation of a vehicle and driving without a license.

A deputy arrested Hurry at the Morgan City Police Department and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Hurry was later transferred to the Baldwin Police Department.

—Lacey Yates, 33, of Pecan Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with cruelty to juveniles and two counts simple battery.

—Austin Williams, 17, of Pecan Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with aggravated battery.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 with no rear lights and conducted a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Morgan City. The deputy made contact with the driver and passenger, identified as Yates and Williams, and located active warrants for both subjects.

While speaking with them, the deputy also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and subsequently found a marijuana cigarette in an ashtray. The warrant for Yates was issued following an investigation into a reported battery at a home in Patterson.

The deputy collected evidence that Yates struck two juveniles during an argument. Yates and Williams were jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Brionne Bogen, 21, of James Street in Morgan City, arrested at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear to a pay citation for red light violation. Bogen was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Bogen was jailed.

—Courtney Smith, 28, of Levee Road in Morgan City, arrested at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to an alleged battery in the area of Apple Street. Officers arrived, and Smith was identified as a suspect in a battery that was committed on a juvenile. Smith allegedly admitted to committing the battery and was jailed.

—Shawn Lee, 47, of La. 182 in Morgan City, arrested at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with simple burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Morgan City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a local La. 182 business. The search warrant was in regard to an investigation in which investigators were looking for stolen property from an alleged burglary.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was prepared for Lee on a charge of simple burglary. Lee was located on the property. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was jailed.

—Mary A. Landry, 39, of Main Street in Patterson, arrested at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with simple burglary.

Landry was located and arrested at the Morgan City jail on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation in which Landry was identified as a suspect in an alleged burglary. Investigators found evidence linking Landry to the burglary. An arrest warrant was prepared at which time Landry was booked into jail.

—Gage Ford, 25, of Maryland Street in Morgan City, arrested at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection and proper equipment required.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Ditch Avenue in regard to a motorcycle driving reckless. Officer arrived to the area and Ford was identified as the suspect. Officers located Ford in the area a short time later and found evidence linking him to the allegations.

The motorcycle was not property equipped with turn signals or mirrors as required by Louisiana law. It was also determined that Ford did not have a valid inspection sticker either. Ford was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Jarvis Melton, 31, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of open alcoholic beverage container and littering. Bail is set at $602.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Alicia Bertrand, 32, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on a Patterson warrant for failure to appear on a charge of remaining where forbidden and two Franklin police warrants charging her with theft of goods and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bail is set at $862.