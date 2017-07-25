Franklin woman arrested on 20 counts of juvenile porn

A 33-year-old Franklin woman was arrested Monday on Louisiana Attorney General’s Office warrants charging her with 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Jennifer McKaskle, 33, of Guidroz Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Monday on two warrants from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office charging her with 10 counts each of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Section assisted the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office in serving the warrants.

Detectives located McKaskle at her home, took her into custody on the warrants, and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. McKaskle was released on $10,000 personal surety bail.

Hebert reported responding to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Huey Bertrand Jr., 35, of South Palmetto Street in Walker, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of heroin.

A deputy responded to the Fairview Treatment Center after receiving a complaint of illegal drugs at the business. The deputy learned from the complainant that a small plastic baggie containing suspected illegal drugs was found and that the illegal substance belonged to Bertrand, Hebert said.

The deputy examined the substance and found that it was a small amount of heroin. The deputy spoke with Bertrand who admitted that the illegal drug was his, Hebert said. Bertrand was jailed with no bail set.

—Melissa Thomas, 38, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxication.

While the deputy was speaking to the people involved, Thomas began yelling at one of the people in the parking lot causing a disturbance. The deputy repeatedly ordered Thomas to leave the area. Thomas refused. She was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

—Quijakius Johnson, 35, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Johnson.

While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located synthetic cannabinoids. Johnson then attempted to flee on foot but was detained by the deputy, Hebert said.

Johnson continued to attempt to pull away from the deputy several times, Hebert said. During the traffic stop investigation, the deputy found evidence that Johnson ate some of the synthetic drugs, the sheriff said.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. After being released from the medical center, Johnson was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 50 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Jalen D. Allen, 24, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with conspiracy to distribution of marijuana, conspiracy to possession of marijuana, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, forgery and bank fraud.

Allen was located and arrested at the Lafayette Parish Detention Center on Morgan City Police warrants. The warrants stem from two separate investigations.

The first warrants are in connection to an investigation conducted by the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division that began June 4 in regard to an attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

During that investigation, police recovered suspected marijuana and tobacco. Allen was identified as a suspect, Blair said. Investigators found evidence linking Allen to the drugs, and warrants were prepared for his arrest, Blair said.

The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Allen is the fourth arrest in this investigation.

The second warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers June 23 in regard to a forgery. Allen was identified in this investigation and allegedly cashed a check belonging to a local company that was allegedly stolen. Officers found evidence linking Allen to this crime, and warrants were prepared for his arrest, Blair said. Allen was jailed.

—Asia Piggot, 21, of Carol Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace and on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Piggot was identified as a suspect in the disturbance.

Warrants check revealed that Piggot held an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from a January 2015 investigation during which officers responded to the area of Sixth Street in regard to a vehicle crash.

During the investigation, Piggot was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Suspected marijuana was located and seized pending further investigation. Police found evidence linking Piggot to the suspected marijuana, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Piggot’s arrest. Piggot was jailed.

—Manuel L. Arnouville, 45, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Arnouville was identified as a suspect in question.

Arnouville was found to be in an intoxicated state. A warrants check revealed that Arnouville had warrants for his arrest through city court. Arnouville was jailed.

—Timothy Collier, 18, of Honey Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with simple assault and telephone harassment.

Collier was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on active arrest warrants. The warrants stem from a July 14 investigation during which officers responded to a hotel in the area of La. 182 due to a complaint of telephone harassment.

Officers arrived and Collier was identified as a suspect. Police learned that Collier began threatening the victim via text message, Blair said. Collier was jailed.

—Raul O. Nevarez, 54, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Monday on a charge of obscenity.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue and Front Street in regard to a man exposing himself. Officers arrived, and Nevarez was identified as a suspect, Blair said.

Police learned that a witness observed Nevarez expose himself in the presence of patrons, which included children in the area, Blair said. Nevarez was jailed.

—Abel K. Garza Jr., 27, of Carmen Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for revocation, disregard of traffic control and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Second Street that disregarded a stop sign. A stop was initiated, and Garza was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Garza did have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. A warrant check revealed that Garza held an active warrant for his arrest through the 16th Judicial District Court. Garza was jailed.

—Mandi Hatfield, 30, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial. Hatfield was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Hatfield was jailed.

—Miguel Amador, 41, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of La. 70. A stop was initiated, and Amador was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Amador’s driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. Amador was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.