DWI suspect booked on theft, forgery warrants

A 21-year-old Lafayette man was booked into Morgan City jail on St. Martin Parish theft and forgery warrants following a DWI arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jarell W. Porter, 21, of Ezelie Street in Lafayette, was arrested at midnight Friday on St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with theft over $1,000 and forgery, and on charges of DWI first offense, headlamps for motor vehicles required and resisting an officer by giving false information.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Duke Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and police determined that the driver had given officers a false name, Blair said.

The driver was later identified as Porter. He appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. A warrant check revealed that Porter held active warrants for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. The warrants stem from a Jan. 26 incident in Breaux Bridge during which Porter allegedly was hired to run a bread delivery route for someone else and didn't return the proceeds at the end of the route said Maj. Ginny Higgins, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Porter registered 0.118 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Porter was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—David J. Elliot, 41, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and traffic control signals.

A patrol officer in the area of U.S. 90 and the La. 182 junction, observed a vehicle disregard a red traffic signal. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Elliot, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Elliot was jailed.

—Glynn A. Guidry, 38, of Carline Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Guidry was arrested on a city court warrant and jailed.

—Megan L. Cheramie, 26, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on a charge of direct contempt of court.

Cheramie was arrested in city court for violating orders issued by the court, Blair said. Cheramie was jailed.

—Michael Cousson, 53, of Terrance Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and careless operation.

Officers responded to a minor vehicle crash on the U.S. 90 west off-ramp near La. 70. Officers located one of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as Cousson .

Cousson disregarded a stop sign at the intersection, which caused the crash. Cousson also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Cousson was jailed.

—Charlotte T. Bracamontes, 30, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and possession of synthetic marijuana.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to an intoxicated individual walking in the parking lot. Officers arrived and located the individual, identified as Bracamontes.

Bracamontes appeared intoxicated, and officers also located suspected synthetic marijuana in her possession, Blair said. Bracamontes was jailed.

—Herbert Brown, 35, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace, simple assault and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Officers responded to a home on Egle Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Brown was identified as the suspect involved in the disturbance. The victim stated that she and Brown had a verbal altercation, in which Brown made threats towards her, Blair said.

Officers located Brown, who denied the allegations. A warrant check on Brown revealed that he had an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. Brown was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Xavian Watson, 26, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Thursday on a warrant on charges of possession of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride and possession of amphetamine dextroamphetamine.

The warrant was the result of a traffic stop conducted on U.S. 90 in the Shadyside area. Narcotics detectives developed information that suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle and received consent to search. Detectives then located pills, Anslum said.

Watson turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin after learning of the warrant for his arrest. He was booked into parish jail with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Brian Racicot, 52, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday on a charge of appearing intoxicated in public. Racicot was jailed on $373 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.