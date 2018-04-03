Off-duty deputy arrested on burglary charge

An off-duty St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Franklin.

— Jera Pike, 32, of Franklin, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary, Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire said in a news release. Pike was jailed with no bail set yet.

Pike was an off-duty St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. Sheriff Scott Anslum said Tuesday that Pike is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.

Anslum reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Dustin Fitch, 30, of U.S. 90 West in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics section detective was assisting patrol with an unrelated complaint at the Plantation Inn in Bayou Vista when he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a room. The detective located a person renting the room and identified him as Fitch. While speaking with Fitch, the deputy learned that there were illegal drugs in the room, Anslum said.

The detective obtained a search warrant and located a burnt marijuana cigarette, methamphetamine and several items of drug related paraphernalia, Anslum said. Fitch was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. The deputy identified the driver as Williams. Following the investigation, Williams was released on a summons to appear in court July 11. No bail is set.

—Brittany Gregorieff , 23, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Sunday on a City Court of Morgan City warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed a vehicle fail to signal multiple turns and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Gregorieff, located the active warrant for her arrest and transported her to parish jail for booking. Gregorieff was then transferred to the Morgan City Police Department jail for housing.

—A juvenile male, 16, of St. Martinville , was arrested at 11:53 a.m. March 28 on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy learned from store security personnel that the juvenile attempted to leave the store without paying for an item, Anslum said. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

— Therold James, 33, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged at 12:45 p.m. March 28 with criminal damage to property. Correctional deputies at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center found that James, an inmate, damaged a fire sprinkler in a cell. James remains incarcerated.

—Cathy Cross, 65, of Franklin, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. March 28 on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Cross concealed items in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Cross was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 59 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Robert W. Jones, 26, of Oakdale Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, obstruction of public passages and driving under suspension.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle in the middle of Mallard Street blocking the road. A stop was initiated, and Jones was identified as the driver. Jones was in possession of suspected marijuana and had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Jones was jailed.

—Chantal T. Burke, 24, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, battery on a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lighting and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with improper lighting. A stop was initiated when Burke was identified as the driver. Burke had an active arrest warrant through the 16th Judicial District Court.

The St. Mary Parish K-9 Division assisted in the investigation when K-9 Buddy showed a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Burke was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Adderall and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Authorities located suspected marijuana in a beverage in the vehicle. Burke was able to kick over the beverage, striking an officer in the process of destroying the evidence, Blair said. Burke was jailed.

— Andronique M. Lemons, 27, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Monday on charges of theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived when Lemons was identified. Lemons allegedly took items belonging to the merchant valued at $10.48 without paying for them, Blair said.

Lemons resisted officers while being taken into custody. Lemons also had an active arrest warrant through the 16th Judicial District Court. Lemons was jailed.

—Nicholas A. Breaux, 39, of Morgan City, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived when Breaux was identified. Allegedly Breaux took items from the merchant valued at $8.33 without paying for them. Breaux was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson police reported no arrests.