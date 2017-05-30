Detectives seek identity of Verdunville burglary suspect

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect seen on surveillance footage and believed to involved in a Verdunville burglary, a news release.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Verdunville Road near the intersection of Francine Road in Verdunville. The deputy collected evidence that the suspect broke a glass door, entered the home and stole a purse.

The deputy obtained surveillance of the suspect. The crime occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person seen in the surveillance photos. The surveillance may be viewed at https://youtu.be/6zUJIOq1Io8

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect or who may have information on the crime can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, 985-384-1622, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.