City employee accused of malfeasance, theft

A Morgan City employee has been charged with malfeasance in office after she allegedly stole between $750 and $5,000 on the job, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Lisa Richard, 39, of Elm Street in Morgan City, arrested at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging her with theft- $750 to $5,000 and malfeasance in office.

Richard was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation in regard to an alleged theft. Richard allegedly stole funds while working as a clerk in the city’s utility department. Richard was jailed.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact amount allegedly stolen, and the incident is still under investigation.