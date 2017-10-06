Burglary suspect arrested

A 32-year-old Berwick man was arrested Thursday in connection with a September burglary in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Franklin D. Pearce III, 32, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with simple burglary, accessory after the fact to simple burglary and possession of stolen things.

Pearce was located at a Duke Street home in Morgan City and arrested on warrants. The warrants stem from a September investigation of a burglary of a business where Pearce is alleged to have stolen items from the business, Blair said. Pearce was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Patricia Savoie, 46, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with telephone harassment. Officers located Savoie on Victor II Boulevard and found a warrant for her arrest. Savoie was jailed.

—Clarence Francois, 50, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Francois was transported from Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Francois was jailed.

—Kayla M. Francise, 19, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Francise was arrested in city court and jailed.

—Tommy D. Morgan, 28, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with falsification of drug test, failure to appear for restitution and probation violation.

Morgan was arrested in city court on a police warrant. The warrant stems from a September incident where Morgan allegedly attempted to falsify a drug test. Morgan also held active warrants for the 6th Ward City Court. Morgan was jailed.

—Julio C. Perez, 35, of Lenny’s Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI, no driver’s license and improper lane usage.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Pecos Street observed a vehicle swerving in the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Perez, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Perez performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.110 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Perez was jailed.

—Trey D. Elliott, 27, of Benton, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Roderick Street observed a vehicle cross the center line of the roadway several times. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Elliot.

Elliot appeared intoxicated and refused to take a field sobriety test, Blair said. He also refused a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Elliot was then jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 44 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Wayne Demarco Jr., 28, of Marin Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center corrections officer learned that Demarco held an active warrant, while booking him in on charges for another agency. Bail is set at $11,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Koby Blair, 19, of Marcel Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of careless operation of a motor vehicle. He posted $1,500 bail.

—Leeann Jones, 31, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was awaiting bail to be set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Thomas Wayne Hughes, 29, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of

drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Deputies arrived at a Bayou L’Ourse home and noticed Hughes mowing grass. Deputies were attempting to arrest Hughes on a failure to appear warrant,

Falcon said. As deputies approached Hughes, he began to run, Falcon said.

A deputy was able to subdue Hughes, and following his arrest, deputies noted the seizure of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia, Falcon said.

Hughes was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Hughes, at the time of Thursday’s arrest, was out on bail for a June 29, 2016 arrest on charges of obstructing public passages, possession of narcotics and resisting arrest.

Hughes remains incarcerated pending a bail hearing.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.