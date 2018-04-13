Berwick man charged with rape

A 43-year-old Berwick man has been charged with the rape of a woman, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

—Tony Weston, 43, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. Weston was awaiting bail to be set Friday.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 60 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Matthew E. Johnston, 33, of Tamar Lane in Austin, Texas, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple burglary.

Johnston was located and arrested at the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation that began Oct. 2, 2017, in regard to a burglary of a vehicle that had occurred at a local business in the area of La. 182.

Johnston was identified as a suspect. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Johnston’s arrest. Johnston was jailed.

—Sidney L. Wainwright, 21, of Morgan City, was arrested at noon Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Correction officers at Morgan City jail responded to the cell block in regard to a disturbance. Police learned that Wainwright was one of the parties involved. Wainwright allegedly struck another inmate during a verbal altercation, Blair said. Wainwright was booked on the charge.

—Devante Frank, 25, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a hearing.

Frank was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Frank was jailed.

—Anthony D. Howard, 40, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, disregard of traffic controls

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fifth Street fail to stop at a stop sign. A stop was initiated when Howard was identified as the driver. Howard had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Howard was jailed.

—Shane Scott, 34, of Myra Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and driving under suspension.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Glenwood Street in regard to a person attempting to sell illegal narcotics. A description of the person was obtained. When officers arrived, they located the person in question in the area, Blair said.

Scott was identified and appeared to be in some sort of intoxicated state. Scott was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Police found evidence that Scott was attempting to sell the methamphetamine, Blair said. Scott allegedly operated a vehicle to arrive in the area. Scott’s Louisiana Driver’s License was found to be under suspension. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Scott was jailed.

—Tyler J. Sylvester, 18, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone, improper turning and no driver’s license on person.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fifth Street negotiate and improper turn. The vehicle entered upon La. 182 and was observed traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. A stop was initiated when Sylvester was identified as the driver.

Sylvester was in possession of suspected marijuana and also did not have his driver’s license on him, Blair said. Sylvester was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—James Pollard Jr., 50, of Camille Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and speeding. While responding to an unrelated call for service in the Franklin area, a deputy made contact with Pollard and located the active warrant for his arrest.

The deputy transported Pollard to parish jail for booking. Pollard was released on $1,500 bail.

—Paul Crews, 55, of Two Brothers Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault.

Deputies investigated a report of a fight in progress at a home on Two Brothers Street in Amelia in February. While speaking with the people involved and witnesses, deputies collected evidence that Crews made verbal threats to a male victim while holding a razor knife, Anslum said.

A warrant was obtained for Crews arrest. Crews turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. This is the second arrest made in the investigation. A deputy transported Crews to parish jail for booking. Crews was released on $1,500 bail.

Patterson Police Capt. Clyde Phillips reported the following arrests:

—Terri L. Helman, 36, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday on a charge of child desertion. No bail was set yet.

—Ronald L. Romero, 66, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Bail was set at $2,500.