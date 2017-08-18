Bayou L'Ourse man accused of severely beating woman

A 25-year-old Bayou L'Ourse man has been arrested after he allegedly severely beat a woman Wednesday, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

Joseph Gilchrist Jr., 25, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on charges of felony second-degree battery, felony domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and misdemeanor aggravated assault.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a Morgan City medical facility in reference to a woman who had been severely beaten in the early Wednesday morning, Falcon said. Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and determined that there was probable cause to obtain warrants for Gilchrist’s arrest, Falcon said.

A uniformed patrol officer conducting a warrants check in Bayou L’Ourse located Gilchrist, who was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and jailed pending a bail hearing.