Arrest Reports 9-4-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Allen Coleman, 54, of Spruce Street, Crowley, was arrested Thursday at 9:20 a.m. on the charge of theft by shoplifting.

Coleman was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Glenn Vaughn Jr., 35, of Willington Avenue, Tampa, Fla. was arrested Thursday at 1:51 p.m. on the charge of theft by shoplifting.

Vaughn was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.

Robert Dantin, 49, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9 p.m. on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dantin was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.

Danny Garner, 22, of Teche Drive, St. Martinville, was arrested Friday at 1:49 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery.

Garner was booked, processed, and released on a $750 bond.

Kevin Gant, 31, of Grout Street, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 7:17 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery of a dating partner.

Gant was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000 bond.

Patricia Alexander, 61, of Rod Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 10:40 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation of a motor vehicle. Alexander was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Mitchell Belanger, 52, of 134 Dottie’s Lane, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 11:43 a.m. on charges of theft, theft of utilities, criminal trespassing and a warrant for charges of theft and theft of utility services.

Deputies patrolling the Franklin area were dispatched to a residence on Dottie’s Lane in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies made contact with the owner who stated that the neighbor had stolen the electric meter from the residence to use to access electricity at another residence. Deputies made contact with Belanger and recovered the stolen meter. Deputies also learned of a warrant for Belanger. Belanger was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond was set.

Jesus Arriaga, 43, of 3201 Kaliste St., Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 12:10 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and no insurance.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle turning onto La. 182 without using a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Arriaga, and learned that Arriaga’s license was suspended and Arriaga had no insurance. Arriaga was arrested and released on a summons.

Preston Wade, 28, of 1048 Ciro St., Amelia, was arrested Thursday at 6:20 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed Wade walking towards his residence and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Wade and informed him of the warrant. Wade was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Dandre Richard, 43, of 1427 Plum St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 11:54 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle cross over the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Richard. The deputy noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Richard’s person. After conducting field sobriety and observing Richard performing poorly, the deputy transported Richard to the Patterson Police Department for chemical testing. Richard’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.242g percent on the Intoxilizer 9000. Richard was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $3,750.

Braxton Mitchell, 29, of 210 Mitchell St., St. Joseph, La. was arrested Thursday at 3:44 p.m. on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and resisting an officer flight.

Demondre Wiggins, 27, of 205 Gum Point Lane, St. Joseph, La. was arrested Thursday at 3:26 p.m. on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to use seatbelts and operating without a driver’s license.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of St. Joseph when they observed several subjects sitting by a ditch. The subjects began to stand up and move when the detectives approached. As the detectives made contact with the group, one subject, later identified as Mitchell, began to flee. Contact was made again with Mitchell at a residence. The detectives found that Mitchell had drugs in his possession.

During the investigation, detectives also made contact with Wiggins and found that he had drugs on his person. Detectives then learned of a warrant for his arrest, as well. Both Wiggins and Mitchell were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Wiggins was released on a $2,500 bond. Mitchell was released on a $5,000 bond.

Travis Dupre, 41, of 118 Myrtle Place, Houma, was arrested Thursday at 7:07 p.m. for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Chantelle Richard, 31, of 118 Myrtle Place, Houma, was arrested Thursday at 7:07 p.m. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and improper lane use.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section were patrolling Amelia when they observed a car cross over the fog line onto the shoulder as it exited US 90. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Richard. During the course of the stop, detectives learned that Richard had methamphetamine on her person.

Detectives also made contact with the passenger, Dupre. Dupre had a backpack in his possession and the detectives found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside it. Both Dupre and Richard were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond was set.

Juvenile male, 15, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Alaila Payton, 17, of 140 Mill Road, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Juvenile female, 15, of Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Aalyiah Batiste, 18, of 312 Comeaux St., Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Juvenile female, 15, of Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:56 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to Patterson High School in reference to a report of a fight that had taken place. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the principal and made contact with Payton, Batiste, and three juveniles involved in the fight. Payton and Batiste were transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Batiste’s bail was set at $1,000.

Payton was released on $1,000 bond.

The three juveniles were released to their guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

Kevin Mitchell, 27, of 221 Sunset Avenue, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 1:40 p.m. on the charge of theft.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to a local business in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Upon arriving at the business, the deputies made contact with store personnel who observed a man take merchandise and exit the store without paying. Deputies made contact with the man, who was identified as Mitchell. Mitchell was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Mitchell was released on a summons.

Rodney Granger Jr., 24, of 543 Verdun Lane, Verdunville, was arrested Friday at 11:55 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and unlawful operation of an off-road vehicle.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was assisting in an investigation of an unrelated disturbance when he made contact with Granger during a traffic stop near Cotton Road. Through the stop, the deputy found that there was an active warrant for Granger’s arrest. Granger was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Granger was released on a $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Judice, 29, of 1005 Oakdale St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 1:17 a.m. on an active warrant for the charge of criminal trespassing.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed two four-wheelers traveling northbound at milepost 10. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and learned that one of the drivers, Judice, had an active warrant for his arrest. Judice was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Judice was released on a $1,000 bond.

Alyssa Acosta, 26, of 819 Ditch Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 9:13 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by language.

Kathryn Wallace, 32, of 9898 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, was arrested Saturday at 9:13 a.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by language and simple battery.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to a business in reference to a fight between two females. Deputies made contact with Acosta and Wallace. Through the investigation, deputies found evidence of a fight between the two women.

Acosta was arrested and released on a summons.

Wallace was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Darnell Ayro, 35, of 121 Edward Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 10:48 a.m. on charges of possession of stolen things, driving under suspension and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to the area of US 90 East in reference to a reckless driver. The deputies found the reported vehicle parked at a business in Amelia and made contact with the driver, Ayro. Through the investigation, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Ayro’s arrest. The deputy also learned that the vehicle was reported stolen in Houston, Texas, and Ayro’s license was suspended. Ayro was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Ayro was released on a $10,000 bond.

Travis Joseph, 37, of 204 Bob St., New Iberia, was arrested Saturday at 12:05 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated.

A deputy patrolling Cypremort Point observed a vehicle parked behind a business with visible “no trespassing” signs posted. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Joseph. Through the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Joseph’s arrest. Joseph was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.