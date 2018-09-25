Arrest Reports 9-25-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Brandt Johnson, 32, of 6546 La. 87, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 8:38 p.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of hit and run driving.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle cross the center line and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, Johnson. During the stop, the deputy found a marijuana cigarette and learned of an active warrant for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Enforcement Center for booking. Johnson was released on a $3,000 bond.

Jasmine Byers, 18, of 1607 Tupelo St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:45 p.m. on charges of driving with no insurance and driving without a license.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle with no tail lights on. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Byers. Through the traffic stop, the deputy found that Byers had no insurance on the vehicle and did not have a driver’s license with her. Byers was arrested and released on a summons.

Kerry Davis Jr., 27, of 110 Alexander Lane, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:59 p.m. on charges of possession of legend drug without a prescription and improper lane usage.

Deputies patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle cross the center line while traveling westbound on Sterling Bridge Approach. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Davis. During the stop, the deputies requested help from the Franklin Police Department K-9 unit. The K-9 was deployed and showed an odor response to Davis’ vehicle. The deputies recovered a bag with 42 white pills of Buspirone, for which Davis had no prescription. Davis was arrested and released on a summons.

Mitchell Colbert, 32, of 4204 Sarah St., New Iberia, was arrested Saturday at 2:25 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle make a right turn without using a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Colbert. Through the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Colbert’s arrest. Colbert was transported to the St. Mary Parish Enforcement Center for booking. Colbert was released on a summons.

Shane Gibson, 19, 122 Boudreaux Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 11:57 p.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to assist the Baldwin Police Department in reference to a call of illegal discharge of a firearm. Upon arrival and while assisting, the deputy observed a man leaving the approximate area of the call and made contact with the man, identified as Gibson. Through the investigation, marijuana was found in Gibson’s backpack. Gibson was arrested and released on a summons.

Rondon Caesar, 42, of 448 North Branch St., Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 2:25 a.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin observed a vehicle make a right turn without using a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and two passengers. During the investigation, the deputy found a bag of marijuana and multiple small baggies. One of the passengers, Caesar, acknowledged that it belonged to him. Caesar was transported to the St. Mary Parish Enforcement Center for booking. Caesar was released on a $2,500 bond.

Juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 12:56 p.m. on the charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a residence in Patterson in reference to an ungovernable juvenile. The deputy made contact with the juvenile and transported the juvenile to the Morgan City Branch Office for processing. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Milton Livas, 39, 112 Murphy Lane, Thibodaux, was arrested Sunday at 1:54 a.m. on charges of speeding and suspended driver’s license.

Deputies patrolling the area of Baldwin observed a vehicle traveling north on La. 83 at a high rate of speed. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Livas. Through the stop, the deputies learned that Livas’ license was suspended. Livas was arrested and released on a summons.

Michael Ackerman, 68, of 726 Parish Road 131, Verdunville, was arrested Sunday at 9:52 a.m. on the charge of leash law.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to a residence on Parish Road 131 in reference to an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female who stated that a pit bull had come into her yard and chased her dog and she feared it was going to attack her. After being shown evidence of the incident, the deputy made contact with the owner of the dog, Ackerman. Ackerman was arrested and released on a summons.

Steven Morris, 32, of 113 Vista Village Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 11 a.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was dispatched to a residence on Belanger Street in reference to an incident that occurred earlier. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a victim who claimed that Morris had gotten physical with them. Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence of a physical encounter between the victim and Morris. Morris was transported to the St. Mary Parish Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Cheyanne Pisani, 19, of 1269 Delmar Avenue, Morgan City, LA was arrested Sunday at 3:24 p.m. on the charge of theft.

Carley Gros, 17, of 723 5th St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 3:24 p.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a local business in reference to an alleged theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with store personnel who advised that two female subjects were observed taking merchandise and attempting to exit the business without paying. The deputy made contact with Pisani and Gros, and through the investigation learned that Pisani had taken the items with the help of Gros. Pisani and Gros were arrested and released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Jason Giroir, 40, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:13 p.m. on warrants dated for charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, seven counts of criminal damage to property, no proof of insurance, expired license plate and proper equipment required on vehicle.

Giroir was booked, processed, and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Alicia Bertrand, 34, of Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 6:36 p.m. on charges of theft and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Bertrand was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Tyrus Polidore, 28, of Roys Lane, Centerville, was arrested Saturday at 10:08 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple criminal damage to property.

Polidore was additionally arrested on three warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family, failure to pay annual registration fee and disturbing the peace by offensive words.

Polidore was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Ridge Babineaux, 31, of Pecan Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Friday on the charge of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I MDMA/Ecstasy and a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear for the charge of nonsupport.

He was transported to the parish jail.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, it was learned that Babineaux was involved and had an active warrant. Babineaux was subsequently arrested.

Jacob Adams, 42, of Aragon Road, Montegut, was arrested Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

He was transported to the parish jail.

Herbert Ibert III, 32, of Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting, and was released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a fight. During the investigation, Adams and Ibert were arrested.

Desha Broussard, 37, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting, and was released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a fight. During the investigation, it was learned that Broussard allegedly caused the fight, and was arrested.