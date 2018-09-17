Arrest Reports 9-17-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Christopher Matte, 103 Aristle Road, Morgan City was arrested on Sept. 14, at 8:58 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and speeding. Matte turned himself in to a deputy working at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Matte was arrested, bail was set at $4,000.

David Moresi, 40, 133 North Orphan St., was arrested on Sept. 14, at 2:42 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft. A deputy at learned of an active warrant for Moresi in Lafayette Parish. The deputy made contact with Moresi and advised him of the warrant. Moresi was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was released on a summons to appear.

Vernon Billiot, 34, 7385 Alberta Drive, Baton Rouge was arrested on Sept. 14, at 8:53 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center made contact with Billiot when he was brought in for processing on drug charges. While updating his file, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Billiot’s arrest. Billiot was arrested on said warrant and continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center. No bail was set for Billiot.

Bettina Duval, 44, 3470 Lake Palourde Road, Amelia was arrested on Sept. 15, at 4:09 a.m. for no insurance and stop sign violation. A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a car that failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Duval. Duval was arrested and released on a summons.

Krista Voisin, 21, 1405 Cross Road, Bayou Vista was arrested on Sept. 15, at 2:13 p.m. for stop signs and yield signs, speeding, driving under suspension, and expired inspection.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was monitoring traffic as requested by local residents. The deputy observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Voisin. Voisin was arrested and released on a summons to appear on December 6.

J’Lexis Washington, 26, 808 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia was arrested on Sept. 16, at 11:19 p.m. for possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was refueling his patrol vehicle when he smelled an odor of marijuana coming from a nearby vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver and passengers of the vehicle. Throughout the investigation, the deputy found marijuana belonging to a passenger, Washington. Washington was arrested and released on a summons.

Summer Billiot, 33, 106 Southeast Blvd, Morgan City was arrested on Sept. 16, at 2:45 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges theft- 2 counts, remaining or entry in places or on land after being forbidden, two counts, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and resisting an officer by providing false information.

A corrections deputy made contact with Billiot when she was turned in on a bond surrender for active warrants at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Billiot was arrested on said warrants and booked. No bail was set.

Lou Pichoff Jr., 39, 248 Mary Garrett, Baldwin was arrested on Sept. 16, at 2:47 p.m. for a warrant for a drug court status conference and attempted possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon. A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center learned of an active warrant for Pichoff’s arrest. Pichoff was arrested on said warrant and booked. No bail was set.

Lema Boutte Jr., 55, 211 Chauvin Drive, Franklin was arrested on Sept. 17, at 7:39 p.m. for driving left of center and open container. A deputy patrolling the Franklin area observed a vehicle cross over the center line and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, the deputy made contact with Boutte and found an open container of alcohol. Boutte was arrested and released on a summons.

Jessica Foster, 36, 234 Verdun Lane, Verdunville was arrested on Sept. 16, at 6:44 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy patrolling Verdunville was dispatched to a disturbance on Verdun Lane. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Foster. Through the investigation, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Foster’s arrest. Foster was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Foster was released on a $1,000 bond.

Dominique Massey, 26, 131 V’s Lane, Franklin was arrested on Sept. 14, at 9:09 a.m. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section went to a residence on V’s Lane in Franklin to conduct a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with Massey and through the investigation located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Massey was arrested and released on a summons.

Vernon Billiot, 34, 7385 Alberta Drive, Baton Rouge was arrested on Sept. 14, at 4:01 p.m. for possession of schedule III (Subutex), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Jessica Smith, 31, 501 Roderick Street, Morgan City was arrested on Sept. 14, at 4:01 p.m. for possession of schedule I (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section along with Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Detectives and the Berwick Police Department executed a search warrant on an address in Berwick. Upon arrival, the detectives made contact with Billiot and Smith. Through the investigation, drugs were found in the possession of Billiot and Smith. Billiot and Smith were transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set for Billiot, Smith was released on a $5,000 bond.

Tina M. Weaver, 48, 115 West Syls Lane, Amelia was arrested on Sept. 15, at 11:25 a.m. for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance drug-free zone (church).

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section went to a residence on West Syls Lane in Amelia to give paperwork to Weaver. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with Weaver. While at the residence, the detective found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Weaver was arrested and released on a summons.

Daniel M. Elliot, 19, 300 Carol Lane, Bayou Vista was arrested on Sept. 16, at 8:55 a.m. for criminal trespass.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section went to a residence on Saturn Road in reference to trespassers entering the unoccupied residence. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with Elliot who admitted to staying at the residence and running when police showed up. Elliot was arrested and released on a summons.

Brandon Kieffer, 27, 156 Sun Road, Bayou Vista was arrested on Sept. 16, at 9:58 a.m. on charges of improper lane use, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), possession of schedule II (hydrocodone), possession of schedule IV (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section was patrolling the area of Patterson and observed a vehicle cross the center line then cross the right fog line on La. 182. The detective conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Kieffer. Throughout the investigation, the detective found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Kieffer was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Kieffer was released on a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the arrest of Jewel Madison Sr., 36, of Pecan Drive., Franklin was arrested on Sept. 14 at 2:05 p.m. on warrants dated July 22 for domestic abuse battery and aggravated battery. Madison was booked, processed, and released on a $3,000 bond.

Sandie Hebert, 57, of Irish Bend Road, Franklin was arrested on Sept. 14 at 4:32 p.m. on the charge of simple battery. Hebert was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Toby Clement, 48, of Prairie Road, Verdunville was arrested on Sept. 15 at 12:31 p.m. on the charge of theft by shoplifting. Clement was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Tyrone Jackson, 35, of Romero Lane, Jeanerette was arrested on Sept. 16 at 6:14 a.m., on the charge of disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Jackson was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Fleshanne Maze, 44, of Kelly-Pellerin Lane, Franklin was arrested on Sept. 16 at 2:02 p.m. on the charge of simple battery. Maze was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Tasha Louis, 36, of Myra Street, Franklin was arrested on Sept. 16 at 2:49 p.m. on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace by fighting. Louis was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.