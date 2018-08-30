Arrest Reports 8-30-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Dawn Height, 49, of 161 Carriage Cove, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of stop sign violation and failure to carry registration in vehicle.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area responded to a shoplifting complaint at a local business. During the investigation, the deputies made contact with Height. The deputies learned of an active warrant for Height’s arrest. Height was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Height was released to another agency.

Melissa Adams, 39, of 1018 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, was arrested Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A transportation deputy transported Adams to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking from another agency. Adams was arrested on said warrants and released on a $12,250 bond.

Kingsley Shearron, 33, of 468 North Branch St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:16 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to register and notify as a sex offender, failure to pay annual registration fee and failure to possess a special sex offender ID card.

A deputy working at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse was informed of an active warrant for Shearron. The deputy made contact with Shearron and informed Shearron of the warrant. Sherman was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Shearron was released on a $3,000 bond.

Nicholas Billiot, 35, of 300 Franklin St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 10:12 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless operation and expired license plate.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to a location on Zenor Road for a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Billiot. While speaking with Billiot, the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. The deputy conducted field sobriety and Billiot performed poorly. Billiot was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing. Billiot’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.217g percent on the Intoxilizer 9000. Billiot was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Billiot was released on a $5,750 bond.

Asia Do, 23, of 107 Pearl Lane, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday at 3:55 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, resisting an officer with force and on a warrant for arrest for the charge of possession of crack cocaine.

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detective went to a residence on Pearl Lane to make contact with Do in reference to an active warrant for her arrest. The detective made contact with Do sitting in a car in front of the residence. The detective informed Do of the warrant and Do attempted to pull away from the detective. Through the investigation, the detective found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Do’s possession. Do was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Jenny Rink, 30, of Onstead Street, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. on the charge of simple battery.

Rink was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.

Blainedreale Golden, 23, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for simple battery.

Golden was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Destiny Jones, 18, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. on a warrant dated for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Jones was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Wayneisha Shaw, 27, of Hogan Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:14 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Shaw was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.