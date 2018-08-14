Arrest Reports 8-14-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Melinda Cooks, 51, of Freetown Lane, Paincourtville, La., was arrested on the charge of theft and released on a summons.

On Aug. 2, an officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Cooks allegedly committed the theft, and was arrested.

Kongthalammon Thidsorn, 47, of Adam Street, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday on the charge of theft and released on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Thidsorn allegedly committed the theft, and was arrested.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Davian Burrell, 17, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:34 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Burrell was booked, processed, and released on a $250 bond.

Alex Edwards, 25, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:05 a.m. on warrants for charges of simple burglary—two counts, criminal trespassing—two counts, illegal carrying of weapons—two counts and criminal damage to property—two counts.

Edwards was additionally arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Edwards was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Vernija Loston, 19, of Talbot Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:49 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and obstruction of public passages.

Loston was booked, processed, and held on a $10,000 bond.

Kevin Callery, 51, of Knight Street, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 8:43 p.m. on the charge of one way roadway.

Callery was booked, processed, and released on a $250 bond.

Desmond Francis, 30, of La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 2 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Francis was booked, processed, and released on a $3,000 bond.

Jardyn McCoy, 17, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 6:27 p.m. on the charge of monetary instrument abuse. McCoy was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Terrence Key Jr., 24, of 304 Scure Circle, Abbeville, was arrested Monday at 11:14 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal use of weapons, crime of violence, possession of firearms or dealing in firearms with obliterated number and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse learned of an active warrant for Key. The deputy made contact with Key and arrested him on said warrant. Key was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $30,000.

Cypress Fruge, 34, of 706 Clarke Road, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 6:07 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse child endangerment.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to a residence on David Drive in response to a domestic dispute complaint. The deputy made contact with the victim and found evidence that Fruge had pushed the victim causing them to collide with a child. Fruge was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Fruge was released on a $3,500 bond.

Christopher Hawkins, 50, of 121 Navarro St., Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 8:24 p.m. on charges of open alcoholic beverage, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for simple battery.

A deputy patrolling the area of Charenton was dispatched to a residence on Navarro Street to assist with a trespasser complaint. While en route to the location, the deputy made contact with Hawkins walking down the street. The deputy observed Hawkins throw something into the grass before turning back to speak with him. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Hawkins and the deputy attempted to detain Hawkins. Hawkins pulled away from the deputy, pulled an object from his left pocket and threw the object over the patrol car. Another deputy assisted in detaining Hawkins. Through the investigation, a chrome socket with part of a metal scouring pad was found. Hawkins was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.