Arrest Reports 5-10-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Stanesha Mars, 35, of 117 North Bienville St., Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, direct contempt of court, speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and failure to honor written promise to appear. Mars turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail is set at $2,905.

James Bailey Jr., 24, of 110 Railroad Avenue, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:25 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Bailey turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bailey was released on a $750 bond.

Quincy Jones, 36, of 718 Wilson St., Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 10:24 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy located Jones at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin on the warrant and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Garrett Oubre, 45, of 1150 Stephensville Road, Stephensville, was arrested Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of oxycodone.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Oubre’s arrest. Bail on the warrant is set at $1,500.

Christopher Sinitiere, 34, of 4685 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 7:23 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery strangulation.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a domestic related battery at a residence in the Franklin area. The deputy found evidence that Sinitiere grabbed a female victim by the throat, pushed her to the ground, and continued to strangle her. Following the investigation, Sinitiere was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $10,000.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

David Norris, 49, of A Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. on warrants for charges of failure to report an accident, driving under suspension, hit and run and simple criminal damage to property. Norris was booked, processed, and released on a $3,250 bond.

Sharon Gauthier, 57, of Josephine Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:53 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of failure to obtain vehicle registration and no insurance. Gauthier was booked, processed, and released on a $425 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Dustin Derouen, 26, Lejuene Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday on charges of second degree kidnapping, domestic abuse battery, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the parish jail.

On Nov. 28, 2017, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, it was learned that Derouen was allegedly involved but had already left the premises. A warrant was issued for Derouen. On Saturday, Derouen was located by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and subsequently arrested on the warrant.