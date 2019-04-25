Arrest Reports 4-25-19

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

Shelia J. Naranjos, 52, of 186 Beadle St., Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 7:51 a.m. on charges of following too close and possession of Schedule II drugs methamphetamine.

Herman Terrell Solone, 27, of 411 5th St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 7:51 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and a warrant from Patterson Police Department for the charge of resisting an officer by giving false information.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Solone, and the passenger, identified as Naranjos. While deputies were speaking to Naranjos, she appeared to be nervous. Consent to search the vehicle was granted by Naranjos. During the search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and a rifle were located. A background check on Solone revealed the active warrant for his arrest and that he is a convicted felon. Both were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond on Naranjos was set at $2,500. No bond has been set on Solone.

Frankie Gerard Clark, 35, of 149 Friendship Lane, Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 11:12 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for charges of theft and criminal trespass, and a warrant for the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Clark was located at the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center on the above-mentioned warrants. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $22,363.

Crystal Celest Williams, 36, of 905 Anderson St., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy was traveling on US 90 eastbound approaching La. 182 near Baldwin, conducting traffic enforcement, when he observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Williams. A background check revealed she was driving under suspension. She was issued a summons.

Kyle Jesse Sanders, 46, of 2827 Third St., Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 12:13 p.m. on the charge of resisting by force, and on a warrant for failure to appear for contempt hearing on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Sanders was located at his residence on the active warrant. When deputies were attempting to arrest him, Sanders began to resist the deputies. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $20,988.

Patrick Gilton, 38, of 106 Apple St., Labadieville, was arrested Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. on the charge of battery on a correctional officer.

A deputy performing duties at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was pushed by an inmate identified as Gilton. Gilton was then placed under arrest.

Stephanie Ann Pharr, 53, of 5528 N Bayou Black Dr., Gibson, was arrested Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy working traffic enforcement was stationary on US 90 in Berwick, when he observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Pharr. A background check on Pharr revealed she was driving under suspension. Pharr was issued a summons.

Antoine Leroy Reid, 27, of 2001 Tenth St., D, Slidell, was arrested Tuesday at 4:19 p.m. on the charge of attempted disarming of a police officer.

A deputy performing duties at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was attempting to escort Reid back to his cell. Reid then attempted to take the deputy’s taser off of his duty belt. Bond was set at $2,500.

Holly Faith Dixon, 55, of 2803 Westminister Avenue, Monroe, was arrested Tuesday at 8:49 p.m. on charges of turning movements and required signals, and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling US 90 Westbound near Garden City area observed a vehicle turn several times without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Dixon. A background check revealed she was driving under suspension. Dixon was issued a summons.

Lenord Howard Sr., 29, of 1016 Cypremont Road, Four Corners, was arrested Tuesday at 3:03 p.m. on charges of general speed law, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule I drug with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs liquid codeine, possession of Schedule II drugs hydrocodone, possession of Schedule IV drugs Xanax, transactions involving drug proceeds and driving under suspension.

Narcotics detectives were traveling down Cypremort Road approaching La. 318 when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Detectives attempted to catch up with the vehicle and observed the vehicle stop at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as Howard, fled on foot as he noticed detectives. After a short foot pursuit, detectives apprehended Howard. Detectives located a bag of marijuana, hydrocodone, and $1,062 in cash on his person. During the search of the vehicle, detectives located a mixed drink with liquid codeine. Also located inside the vehicle was marijuana and Xanax pills. Howard was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Lonnie J. Stratton, Jr., 26, of 127 Riverview Drive, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 3:05 a.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs marijuana.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of Patterson, in reference to a male subject lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Stratton. While speaking with Stratton, the deputy could smell an odor of marijuana coming from his person. He produced marijuana and admitted that it was his. Stratton was issued a summons.