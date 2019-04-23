Arrest Reports 4-23-19

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

Cade Neil, 23, of 102 Becky Dr., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 11:48 a.m. on warrants for charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neil was located at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond was set at $2,500.

Raymon Dontrial Jones, 30, of 526 Pesson St., Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 11:48 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of failure to appear.

Jones was located at the Iberia Parish Jail.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $2,500.

Jodrick Quamaine Allen, 28, of 600 Kern St., Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 2:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for an executory sentence on the charge of theft.

Allen was located at 1004 Cayce St. in Franklin, on the above-mentioned warrant.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $500.

Nicholas Joseph Comeaux, 35, of 112 Chris Lane, Centerville, was arrested Thursday at 2:32 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft.

Comeaux was located at his residence and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $2,000.

Brian Keith James, Sr., 39, of 813 ½ Iberia St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:03 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling Yokely Road in Franklin, when he observed a vehicle traveling with no license plate lights. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as James. While speaking with James, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found burnt marijuana cigarettes, which James admitted were his. A background check on James revealed he was driving under suspension.

James was issued a summons.

Travis Paul Colbert, 39, of 2278 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 12:33 a.m. on charges of license plate lights required, driver must be licensed, resisting arrest or officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids—third subsequent offense, simple escape and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Deputies were patrolling La. 182 near Chitimacha Trail in Charenton, when they observed a vehicle with no functioning license plate light. The deputies observed the vehicle turn onto Chitimacha Trail, at which time it accelerated to a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. As deputies were conducting a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Colbert, fled from deputies on foot. Colbert was apprehended shortly after in a wooded area nearby. Consent was given to search the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was located. A background check on Colbert revealed the active warrants.

Colbert was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $304,500.

Lenny Paul Topham, 40, of 104 Sun Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 2:31 p.m. on warrants for the charge of failure to appear.

A deputy was patrolling the Bayou Vista area when he observed a vehicle make a left turn without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Topham. A background check on Topham revealed the active warrant.

Topham was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $2,750.

Antonio Collins Jr., 34, of 1015 Third St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 11:40 p.m. on charges of battery of a dating partner and resisting arrest or officer.

Deputies were dispatched to 902 Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies observed Collins push a female. Collins fled from officers. He was apprehended a short time later.

Collins was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond has been set.

Shannon Harris Ausbrooks, 45, of 2237 Stall Drive, Harvey, was arrested Saturday at 9:28 a.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary, monitoring traffic in the Bayou Vista area, when he observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver identified as Ausbrooks. A background check on Ausbrooks revealed she was driving under suspension.

She was issued a summons.

Michael Lee Jennings, 61, of 1610 MLK #120, Abbeville, was arrested Saturday at 10:53 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of simple criminal trespass.

A background check during a traffic stop revealed the active warrant on Jennings.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond was set at $500.

Shandace Latrice Harris, 30, of 119 Guzzetta Drive, Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 10:57 a.m. on charges of brake lights required, driving under suspension, a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of direct contempt, speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failure to honor a written promise, and a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, when he observed a vehicle with only one operating brake light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Harris. A background check on Harris revealed she was driving under suspension and had active warrants for her arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $23,816.

Randy Mark Pinkerton, 22, of 213 Hendricks St., Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 2:57 p.m. on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic and possession of Schedule II drugs methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Blaine Lodrigue, 27, of 153 Nini Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 2:57 p.m. on the charge of Schedule II drugs methamphetamine and warrants for two counts of the charge of failure to appear.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista, observed a vehicle swerving out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Pinkerton, and the passenger, identified as Lodrigue. Both appeared to be nervous while speaking to the deputy. Consent to search the vehicle was denied by Pinkerton. A search warrant was applied for and granted for a search of the vehicle. Upon conducting the search, methamphetamine was located. A background check on Lodrigue revealed the active warrants for his arrest.

Both were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond has been set on Pinkerton and Lodrigue.

Pedro Urbando-Duran, 55, of 1328 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 2:48 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of no seat belt, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, expired motor vehicle inspection and operating a vehicle with an expired license plate.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of US 90 in front of the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in reference to two stranded vehicles. Deputies made contact with Urbando-Duran and a background check revealed the active warrants. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $500.

Patricia Chassion, 19, of 101 Aucoin Road, Amelia, was arrested Monday at 12:49 a.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Uranus in Bayou Vista, when he observed a vehicle following extremely close to another vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy made contact with the driver identified as Chassion. The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Consent was granted by Chassion to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, marijuana was found. Chassion was issued a summons.

Chad Andrew Breaux, 38, of 610 Levert St., Gueydan, was arrested Sunday at 3:34 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for trial on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

Breaux was located at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the above-mentioned warrant. Bond has been set at $3,500.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Floyd Vallaire Jr., 22, of Mariast Street, St. Martinville, was arrested Saturday on the charge of criminal trespass and on an active warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace—offensive words.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a trespasser. During the investigation, it was learned that Vallaire was allegedly trespassing and had an active warrant. He was then arrested.

He was released on a summons for the criminal trespass charge, and was transported to the parish jail for the warrant.