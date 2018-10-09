Arrest Reports 10-9-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

LaDale Lamb, 38, of FM 1093 Road, Richmond, Texas, was arrested Friday at 10:41 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Lamb was booked, processed, and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Michael Jack, 47, of La. 83, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 3 p.m. on charges of remaining where forbidden, disturbing the peace by intoxication and possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana—second offense.

Jack was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Amanda Avila, 34, of Rue St. John the Baptist, Thibodaux, was arrested Friday at 7:01 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics cocaine, possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana, monetary instrument abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of Schedule IV narcotics clonazepam.

Avila was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Amber Benoit, 29, of St. John Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 7:06 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace.

Benoit was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Aaron Bourque, 31, of Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:33 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of probation violation.

Bourque was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Clarence Reed, 35, of Isabella Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 3:05 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Reed was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.

Emilie Elkins, 26, of Lee Charles Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:29 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

Elkins was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Tonya Clements, 32, of Lee Charles Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:29 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

Clements was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Charlotte McNabb, 54, of McGee Drive, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 9:09 p.m. on a warrant for Patterson City Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft by shoplifting.

McNabb was booked, processed, and transported to Patterson Police Department.

Braylan Hamilton Sr., 34, of Augustine Maze Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 11:54 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Hamilton was booked, processed, and held on a $600 bond.

King Alexander, 64, of Henkle Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 3:49 p.m. on the charge of obscenity by public urination. Alexander was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Nicholas Turner, 25, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 2:15 a.m. on warrants for City Court of Thibodaux for failure to appear on charges of no seat belt and disturbing the peace.

Turner was additionally arrested on a warrant for 17th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension.

Turner was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Justin Crews, 36, of 156 Chirpy’s Lane, Amelia, was arrested Monday at 12:56 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle without a license plate and operating while license is suspended.

A deputy made contact with Crews at the Morgan City Office as Crews turned himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. Crews was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Heather Padgett, 43, of 7408 La. 182 East, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 4:33 p.m. on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

A transportation deputy transported Padgett from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Padgett was booked and incarcerated. No bail was set.

Ethel Williams, 70, of 404 Canal St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:46 p.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a local business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with security personnel from the business and Williams, who was being detained for theft. Williams was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Williams was released on a $1,500 bond.

Josiah Parker, 25, of 131 Lagonda Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 5:46 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Patterson and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper lane usage. The detectives made contact with the driver, Parker, and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Through the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Parker were found. Parker was arrested and released on a summons.