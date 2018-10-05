Arrest Reports 10-5-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Tracy Vidos III, 39, of 405 Candi St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 6:45 a.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center made contact with Vidos when Vidos turned himself in on active warrants for his arrest. Vidos was arrested on said warrants and incarcerated. Bail was set at $10,500.

Bryanshekia Harris, 30, of 507 Orange St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 9:24 a.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a local business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival at the business, the deputy made contact with store personnel who had witnessed Harris taking several items off the shelf and placing them into her purse. The deputy made contact with Harris and arrested her. Harris was released on a summons.

Terry Bonin Jr., 25, of 803 Guidroz St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:26 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of failure to register as a sex offender, and a warrant for the charge of duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address.

A deputy learned of active warrants for Bonin’s arrest and made contact with him at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin. Bonin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Jules Druilhet Jr., 44, of 1441 Mitchell St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:27 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, aggravated battery with a knife and false imprisonment.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin was dispatched to a location on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin in reference to a warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Druilhet and informed him of an active warrant for his arrest. Druilhet was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Johnothon Brown, 25, of 115 D Landry Drive, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 12:35 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of felony theft.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was provided with information of the whereabouts of a subject with an active warrant and proceeded to a local business. The deputy made contact with Brown and verified the warrant through the NCIC system. Brown was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Brown is being held for another agency.

James Smith Jr., 34, of 2901 Wlm Side Street, Houston, Texas, was arrested Tuesday at 9:53 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

A transportation deputy transported Smith from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on an active warrant. No bail was set.

Dorian Kennedy, 37, of 1412 James St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 12:38 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

A transportation deputy transported Kennedy from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on an active warrant. No bail was set.

Renaldo Toussaint Sr., 41, of 211 Batiste St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A corrections deputy made contact with Toussaint when he turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Toussaint was booked on said warrant. Bail was set at $11,550.

Huey Comeaux III, 31, of 190 Beadle St., Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery.

A deputy patrolling Amelia went to a residence on Beadle Street in an attempt to make contact with Comeaux due to having an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Comeaux and advised him of the active warrant. Comeaux was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Comeaux was released on a $2,500 bond.

Dylan Reeves, 24, of 202 East Dale St., New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 7:42 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin observed a vehicle parked in the woods. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Reeves. Throughout the investigation, Reeves gave consent to search and the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Reeves was arrested and released on a summons.

Jerry Forbes, 18, of 632 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 11:16 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of seat belt violation and driver must be licensed.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was dispatched to a residence on Aucoin Street to located Forbes and arrest him on the two active warrants. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Forbes and arrested him on said warrants. Forbes was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Forbes was incarcerated and was being held for another agency.

David Bergeaux, 59, of 632 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 12:21 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of violation of a protective order.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a local business to make contact with Bergeaux. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Bergeaux and advised him of an active warrant for his arrest. Bergeaux was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bergeaux was incarcerated and was being held for another agency.

James Alfred, 40, of 2649 Fifth St., Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 6:49 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone housing authority.

Detectives went to a residence in Berwick to investigate a narcotics complaint. Upon arrival at the residence, the detectives made contact with Alfred who admitted to possessing drugs and paraphernalia at the residence, and turned them over to the detectives. Alfred was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond was set.

Aaron Coe, 27, of 200 Summer Bridge Way, St. Augustine, Fla., was arrested Wednesday at 12:38 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, criminal damage to property and driving while intoxicated.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area were dispatched to a residence on Lakeview Drive in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies observed a vehicle that had left the road and come to stop in the front yard. The deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Coe, and smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. The deputies conducted field sobriety in which Coe performed poorly. Coe was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing which resulted in a blood alcohol content of .135g%. Coe was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $5,000.

Trey Simoneaux, 35, of 308 Red Cypress Road, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 1:18 p.m. on five warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family, two counts of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

A transportation deputy transported Simoneaux from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the active warrants. No bail was set.

Kyle Bellard, 19, of 207 Mercury Road, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 1:18 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft and criminal trespass.

A corrections deputy made contact with Bellard when he turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bellard was arrested on said warrant and released on a $1,100 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Ashly Bennett, 31, of Tall Timbers Street, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 9:00 a.m. on the charge of theft by shoplifting.

Bennett was additionally arrested on a warrant for Patterson City Court for failure to appear on charges of stop sign violation and no driver’s license.

Bennett was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Michael Blouin, 57, of Plantation Drive, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:18 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery.

Blouin was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Jules Druilhet Jr., 44, of Mitchell Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, was arrested Thursday at 5:14 p.m. on warrants for charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, aggravated battery with a knife and false imprisonment.

Druilhet was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Marcus Ledet, 44, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Frdiay at 3:11 a.m. on warrants for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of vicious animals and disturbing the peace by fighting. Ledet was booked, processed, and held on a $1,268 bond.