Arrest Reports 10-11-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest:

LaDante Tabor, 21, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Charenton, was arrested Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Tabor was booked, processed, and held on a $343 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Dustin Burch, 24, of 213 Hendricks St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 1:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of no seat belt and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

A corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center made contact with Burch when he turned himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. Burch was booked on said warrant and was released on a $1,500 bond.

Sheri Romero, 39, of 193 Gibbs Road, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the charge of leash law.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to a residence on Gibbs Road in reference to an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner who complained of dogs running around without leashes, coming into the yard and antagonizing the homeowner’s dogs who are in a contained area. The deputy observed dogs without leashes in the yard and made contact with the owner of the dogs, Romero. Romero was arrested and released on a summons.

Blake Bush, 25, of 563 Frederick Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday at 10:26 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in reference to a warrant arrest. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Bush who had turned himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. Bush was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

David Hayes, 32, of 8912 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:33 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in reference to a warrant arrest. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Hayes who had an active warrant for his arrest. Hayes was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.