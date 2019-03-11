Amelia woman arrested on drug charges in Morgan City

Morgan City police arrested an Amelia woman on drug charges Saturday after responding to a report of a woman under the influence at an apartment complex, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Billi Driskell Velasquez, 43, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine 2-28 grams, possession of Seroquel, possession of mirtazapine, resisting an officer by giving false information and resisting an officer.

Officers were dispatched to a Roderick Street apartment complex in Morgan City reference to a female under the influence in the parking lot. Officer arrived and came into contact with Velasquez, who initially gave a false name, Blair said.

During the encounter, Velasquez attempted to discard a bag containing suspected methamphetamine. She pulled away from officers as they attempted to arrest her. She was handcuffed, and suspected Seroquel and mirtazapine was also found in her possession, Blair said. She was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 107 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kyle Joseph Benoit, 26, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a complaint on Victor II Boulevard. Upon their arrival, they detected an odor of marijuana. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and located Benoit. Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Rebecca Martin, 47, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Friday on a charge of entering or remaining after forbidden.

Officers were dispatched to a Willard Street address in reference to a subject refusing to leave the property. Officers arrived and they were advised by the complainant that Martin refused to leave the property. Police located Martin. She also refused to leave after being advised by officers, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Heather Lynn Sutton, 41, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, speeding and DWI first offense.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182. The driver was identified as Sutton. Officers suspected impairment, and Sutton did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. She later registered 0.151 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Abel Gonzales, 27, of Private Road in Natalia, Texas, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the area of La. 182 in reference to a reckless driver. Responding officers were advised the vehicle had pulled into a business parking lot on La. 182. Officers located the vehicle and driver, Gonzales, in the parking lot when they arrived.

Police located suspected marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage inside his vehicle, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Lisa Ann Willis, 52, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense.

Officers investigating a vehicle crash on Veterans Boulevard near Levee Road came into contact with Willis. Police located suspected marijuana in Willis’ possession, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Tiffany Nicole Chauvin, 35, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Saturday on a charge of probation violation.

Officers came into contact with Chauvin on Aucoin Street. Officers learned of an active warrant for her arrest through City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Marie A Franklin, 31, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Officers came into contact with Franklin on Marguerite Street Officers learned that city court had an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Kayley Michelle Giroir, 18, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on a charge of hit-and-run.

Officers investigating a hit-and-run crash on Levee Road learned Giroir was the driver of the vehicle that left the scene. Police located Giroir on Pecan Street. She was jailed.

—Brandon J Walker, 32, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were dispatched to a business on La. 182 in reference to a person causing a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, they were advised that Walker was the person causing the disturbance, Blair said. Officers located Walker in the parking lot and arrested him. He was jailed.

—Kimberly Michelle Segura, 29, of Orleans Avenue in New Orleans, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were dispatched to a Brashear Avenue business in reference to fight. Upon officers arriving, they learned that Segura committed battery on another person inside the business, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Rena Kathleen Wilson, 40, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of Xanax and a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers came into contact with Wilson at a business on La. 182. Officers learned of an active warrant for her arrest through city court. She was arrested, and police found suspected Xanax in her possession, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Erik Benjamin Carter, 28, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers came into contact with Carter on Mallard Street. Officers learned that city court had active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 71 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Charles Emmit Rich, 73, unknown address, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Friday on charges of vagrancy and remaining on property without permission.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a male suspect that had been warned a few days ago not to sleep in their parking lot. Upon arrival, the deputies located the suspect who was identified as Rich.

When deputies approached Rich, he was tampering with a wooden fence and shaking the boards of the fence as if he was trying to break them, Smith said. Deputies then arrested Rich. Bail was set at $750.

—Lacy Lynn Johnson, 34, of Mary Street in Gibson, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a female shoplifter. When the deputy arrived, the female suspect was identified as Johnson, Smith said. Johnson was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Wendy Touchet, 52, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft. When the officer arrived, the suspect was identified as Touchet.

After speaking with the complainant, authorities learned that Touchet used the self-checkout and did not scan items that were in her shopping bag, Smith said. Items were recovered totaling $14.88. Touchet was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Jill Marie Parker, 44, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tramadol, Flexeril and clonazepam, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to a church where a female was sleeping inside a vehicle that didn’t belong to her. Upon arrival, deputies identified the female as Parker, Smith said.

While speaking with Parker it appeared she was under the influence of illegal narcotics. Parker was asked if she knew whose car she was sleeping in, and Parker said she assumed it was an employee of the church, Smith said.

Deputies learned where Parker was living. Parker gave deputies consent to search her home. After searching Parker’s home, deputies found drug paraphernalia, meth, and marijuana, Smith said.

Deputies later learned that the night before, Parker used someone’s vehicle to go to a casino, the sheriff said. Deputies received consent to search that vehicle from its owner and located pills. Parker was arrested on the charges. No bail set.

—Miguel Angel Perez-Bibian, 21, of Chirpys Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 4:56 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a home in Amelia in reference to a simple battery. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to the victim. The victim stated he was at a party with some friends a few blocks away. When the victim and his friends were leaving the party, he was punched in the face by the suspect identified as Perez-Bibian, the sheriff said.

Perez-Bibian was located and a short time later and arrested. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Deonte D. Harris, 21, of Clines Road in Amelia, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with one count of marijuana and one count of violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (church).

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the Amelia area and while doing so located Harris. Knowing Harris had an outstanding warrant, Harris was arrested and jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Joseph Young III, 49, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 6:22 a.m. Sunday on charges of general speed law violation, no driver’s license on person and failure to appear in court. Bail was set at $732.

—Ramone Carter, 32, of Bartolo Street in Chalmette, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Monday on charges of speeding 87 mph in a 55 mph zone and no driver’s license. Bail was set at $553.

—Brandon Michael Berger, 41, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Monday on charges of three counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, one count of possession of Schedule III drugs and two counts of possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Kevin Harvey, 37, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Saturday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family. Harvey was released.

—Amy Jackson, 36, of 3rd Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery. She was awaiting bail to be set.