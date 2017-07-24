Police: Inmate struck another inmate in jail

A 41-year-old man, who was an inmate in the Morgan City jail, was accused Friday of striking another inmate during an altercation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jeric J. Bias, 41, of Arkansas Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

Correctional officers with the Morgan City jail responded to the cell block in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Bias was identified as a suspect involved in the disturbance.

Officers learned that Bias struck another inmate during the altercation, Blair said. Bias was booked on the charge.

Blair reported responding to 101 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jonathan Louis Davila-Campuzano, 30, of Grand Caillou Road in Houma, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Friday on charges of improper equipment, registration required and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of U.S. 90 with improper equipment. A stop was initiated, and Davila-Campuzano was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Officers learned that the vehicle that Davila-Campuzano was operating did not have up-to-date registration and he did not possess a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Davila-Campuzano was jailed.

—Tara L. Harford, 34, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Fourth Street in regard to a complaint of narcotic activity.

Officers arrived at the home, and Harford was identified as a suspect. Harford was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The home was located in a drug-free zone. Harford was jailed.

—Michael W. Forristal, 45, of Honey Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a person who was non-responsive. Officers arrived and found Forristal sleeping at a table. Officers were able to wake Forristal, and he was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Forristal was jailed.

—Shanita Evans, 39, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Friday on charges of serving time for city court and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Evans arrived at the Morgan City jail to serve time as ordered by city court. During booking, Evans was found to be in possession of tobacco and sleep aid medicine hidden, Blair said. Evans was jailed.

—Chaz M. Rebardi, 22, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Rebardi was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. Rebardi was jailed.

—Jason J. Connolly, 27, of Sawmill Road in Harahan, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely to vehicles and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of U.S. 90 in an erratic manner, switching from lane to lane and following other vehicles too closely. The vehicle was also observed crossing the outer line on U.S. 90.

A stop was initiated, and Connolly was identified as the operator of the vehicle. During the encounter with officers, Connolly began acting in a suspicious manner and became very nervous, Blair said.

Connolly denied consent to search the vehicle at which time the Morgan City Police Department K-9 Division responded to assist. Once the K-9 Division arrived, K-9 Lady was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

K-9 Lady showed odor response to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Connolly was jailed.

—Dearius D. Kenner, 29, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, switched license plate, registration required and on warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and simple assault.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Ditch Avenue and the operator was known to the officer as Kenner. The officer had knowledge that Kenner held active warrants for his arrest.

A stop was initiated on the vehicle. The vehicle was found to have a license plate that belonged to another vehicle, and Kenner’s driver’s license was suspended.

Warrant checks revealed that Kenner held warrants through city court and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kenner was jailed.

—Toya C. Gray, 37, of Cypremort Road in Franklin, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper turning, improper lane usage and open container in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue negotiate an improper turn onto Brashear Avenue. While traveling on Brashear Avenue, the vehicle was observed swerving from lane to lane, crossing the center line.

A stop was initiated, and Gray was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Gray was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Officers also located open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Gray performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the chief said.

She was then taken to the jail for chemical testing. Gray registered 0.114 grams-percent blood alcohol content on the chemical test. Gray was jailed.

—William C. Richards, 26, of Southwest County Road in Lake City, Florida, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Monday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspects left the area in a vehicle. Police got a description of the vehicle and located it a short time later in the area of La. 182.

A stop was initiated, and Richards was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Richards was found to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Richards was taken to jail for a chemical test. Richards registered 0.118 grams-percent blood alcohol content on the chemical test. Richards was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 125 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Areana Candanedo, 26, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.

In April, a deputy received a complaint of misuse of 911. The deputy received information that Candanedo contacted emergency medical services in Franklin in order to get a ride to Morgan City. A warrant was issued.

Candanedo was being housed at the Morgan City Police Department jail. A correctional officer located the warrant and booked Candanedo. No bail is set.

—Steven Rose, 41, of Bayou Blue Road in Houma, was arrested at 4:31 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

—Shelby Raiford, 25, of Bayou Blue Road in Houma, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies observed two people standing outside of a parked vehicle at the intersection of Cotten Road and U.S. 90 in the Patterson area. As deputies turned around to investigate, the two people got into the vehicle and drove behind the Patterson Community Center.

Deputies made contact with the subjects and identified them as Rose and Raiford. While speaking with them, deputies received consent to search the truck and located methamphetamine. Rose then began to walk away. A deputy observed Rose reach into his pocket, produce a small container and discard it on the ground, Hebert said.

Rose refused deputies orders to stop. The canister was collected and found to contain methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located hydrocodone pills inside the truck. Rose attempted to pull away from a deputy during his arrest, Hebert said. Rose and Raiford were jailed with no bail set.

—Terry Lacoste, 46, of Enterprise Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Sunday on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for residential contractor fraud. A deputy received information about the active warrant for Lacoste’s arrest and located him at his home. Lacoste was jailed with no bail set.

—William Harness Jr., 49, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of domestic abuse at a home in Siracusa. Deputies found evidence that Harness struck a female victim in the face, Hebert said. Harness was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—A juvenile male, 15, of Morgan City, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Monday on charges of failure to properly signal a turn, improper lane usage, stop sign violation, curfew violation and no driver’s license.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Morgan City, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Monday on a charge of curfew violation.

A deputy on Mercury Road in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane. The deputy also observed the driver travel through a stop sign without stopping and make a turn onto Middle Road without signaling the maneuver.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver and passenger as juveniles. The driver was operating the vehicle without a license. Both occupants were violating the parish curfew ordinance. Both juveniles were released to guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Jerry Percle, 49, of Tower Tank Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with criminal mischief and simple criminal damage to property. Percle was awaiting bail to be set.

—Anedric Valentine, 26, of Fryou Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding 63 mph in a 45 mph zone, driver must be licensed and no proof of insurance. Valentine was awaiting bail to be set.

—Nicole Averette, 26, of Fryou Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday on charges of turning movements required, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, switched license plate and on a St. Tammany Parish warrant for failure to appear. Averette was awaiting bail to be set.

—Ruben Robicheaux, 47, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment. Robicheaux was awaiting bail to be set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.