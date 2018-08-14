Flores wins awards at LOWA conference

The Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association honored its members during the group’s 73rd annual conference Friday and Saturday in Gonzales.

The honorees were selected for awards in the association’s 2018 Excellence in Craft competition.

Among those recognized was John Flores, The Daily Review’s Outdoor writer. Flores earned recognition in the Magazine Regular Feature (greater than 1,000 words) category with a third-place finish for “Hunting with the Carver”. He also earned a third-place finish in the Photo category with “The Color of Spring”.

The Excellence in Craft contest, which recognizes excellence within various categories of outdoor-related communications, has been held continuously since 1945. Member entries for the 2018 competition were judged anonymously by members of the Northwest Outdoor Writers Association.

Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association membership includes newspaper and magazine writers, editors, columnists, photographers, radio and television broadcast journalists, wildlife artists, internet journalists, book authors, videographers and public relations specialists. Seventeen members competed in six different categories in this year’s contest with 61 various entries presented to the judges for consideration.