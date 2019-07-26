Fleming, Pearson lead redfish tourney

Stephen Fleming and Robert Pearson lead the Morgan City Madness Elite Redfish Tournament after a day of action.

The duo, sponsored by Mojo, caught four fish weighing 28.42 pounds in the Elite Redfish Series Tournament event.

Kevin Harvey and Lance Trahan, sponsored by Waypoint Marine, were second with a four-catch total weighing 27.88 pounds, while Mike McClure and Mike Sartin, sponsored by Breakline Optics, were third with a four-catch total of 27.7 pounds.

The second and final day of the tournament is Thursday as boaters left from the Amelia Boat Launch and weigh-ins will be held Thursday afternoon under the E.J. Lionel Grizzaffi U.S. 90 Bridge near First Street.

In all, 35 teams fished Wednesday, 98 fish were weighed and 96 were released.

The tournament is one of three events on the Check-it Stick Team Tournament division. Fishermen are vying for points for a chance to compete in the Tidewater Team Championship at South Padre Island, Texas, Oct. 4-5.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.theredfishseries.com/morgan-city.

Additional reporting by John K. Flores.