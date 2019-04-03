November 9, 1959-April 1, 2019

Zachary William LaCoste, 59, a resident of Berwick, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Zachary was born November 9, 1959, in Morgan City, the son of Monroe William LaCoste Jr. and Barbara Granier LeBlanc.

Zachary was a down-to-earth man; he enjoyed anything that had to do with being outdoors, but his favorite hobbies outdoors were fishing, hunting and carpentry work. Zachary was known as “Captain Zack” for working on the tugboats. Zachary was also a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, his greatest joys in life.

Zachary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Cindy Bourgeois LaCoste; seven sons, Zachary LaCoste Jr. and wife Bethany, Noah LaCoste and wife Brittany, Joseph LaCoste and fianceé Felisha, Nathan LaCoste and fianceé Keely, and Daniel LaCoste and wife Cynthia, all of New Iberia, and Michael Martin Jr. and Christopher Martin, both of Berwick; four daughters, Tonya Partain and husband Tim of Gladewater, Texas, Hope Martin of Morgan City, and Crystal Knope and husband Danny, and Misty Lafleur, both of Berwick; four brothers, Chris LaCoste and wife Marie, Monroe LaCoste III, Alvin “Jimmy” LeBlanc, and Roy LeBlanc and partner Dan; four sisters, Debra Roy and companion William “Pappy” Dupuy, Tammy LaCoste and companion Domingo Quigley, Leslie LaCoste and husband Charles, and Lisa Rowe and husband Scotty; 26 grandchildren, Jad, Alayr, Celeste, Angel, Tim Jr., Jobe, Braden, Laiten, Noah, Zachary, Paul, Hayleigh, Dre’, Raelynn, Rayne, Timothy, Luke, Makiyah, C.J., Aloni, Shelbie, Krista, Karissa, Danielle, Daniel Jr. and Anthony; one great-grandchild, Karsyn; and former wives, Maria Caruso Badeaux and Donna LaCoste.

Zachary was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe Lacoste Jr. and Barbara LeBlanc; two sons-in-law, Bengie and LeRoyal; and one nephew, Howard Jr.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Berwick, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held at Twin City Funeral Home Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. After services, Zachary will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.