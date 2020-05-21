Yolanda Lauriano Gil, 81, a resident of Schriever, LA and formerly from Morgan City, LA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family throughout her last days.

Yolanda Lauriano Gil was born in Tela, Honduras. She was the daughter of Levi Eduardo Lauriano and Elena Gonzales Lauriano. She married Vicente Gil on June 7, 1958, started a family, and moved to the United States in 1962 at 7 months pregnant. In addition, three young children made the journey with them. Four years later, she had her final child. She became a citizen of the United States in 1969. She was known as Vieja, Mamí, Nana, Yoli, Tia Yoli, Tía Yolanda, and Mrs. Yolanda. She was loved dearly by all those she encountered throughout her life. She was a loving, selfless, and nurturing mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and caretaker.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Vicente Gil of Schriever, formerly from Morgan City. She will sadly be missed and lovingly remembered by her five children, Jorge Gil and wife Belinda of Schriever, LA, Carlos Gil of Baton Rouge, LA, Miriam Gil Smith and husband Louis of Thibodaux, LA, Martha Gil Constant of Baton Rouge, LA and David Gil and wife Ginger of Schriever, LA; 11 grandchildren, Brandon Gil, Ciara Boudreaux Bernard, Ryan Gil, Michael Constant, Kade Smith, Katelyn Smith Block, Marissa Gil Rogers, Paris Gil, Kristen Gil, Nathan Constant and Connor Gil; seven great-grandchildren Rylie, Victoria, Mason, Addison, Charlie, Noah and Owen; two brothers, Jorge Lauriano of New Orleans and Oscar “Pete” Ordonez of LaPlace, LA; and two sisters, Alicia Taylor and Ofelia Trevino of Morgan City.

Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Elena Lauriano, and three sisters, Emilia Castaneda, Marta Grayson Williams and Marina Lee.

We would also like to send a special thanks to Compassus Hospice for the genuine care and compassion they showed our Nana. In particular, Rebecca, Jessica, Michelle, Nikki, Celeste and Ms. Devita.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, LA. Following, a Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, LA at 3 p.m. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese requires that everyone attending the Mass of Christian Burial wear masks and practice social distancing for the duration of their time inside the church. Following mass, Yolanda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, LA.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Gil, Ryan Gil, Michael Constant, Kade Smith, Nathan Constant and Connor Gil.

