Article Image Alt Text

WILSON EUGENE HALL III

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 10:48am

Wilson Eugene Hall III, 61, a native of Fort Benning, Georgia and resident of Bayou Vista, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his mother, Caroline Hall of Columbus, Georgia; two sisters, Genny Petty of New Braunfels, Texas and Susan Hall of Norcross, Georgia; one brother, Charles Hall of Sugar Hill, Georgia; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021