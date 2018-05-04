WILMA FRANCIS
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 11:22am Anonymous
Wilma Francis, 72, a resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, May 3, 2018 at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
