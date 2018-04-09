WILLIS JOHN DORE SR.

June 3, 1942- April 6, 2018

Willis John Doré Sr. passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at the age of 75 at Teche Regional Medical Center. Ole Man, as he was affectionately known by many, was born on June 3, 1942 in Youngsville, one of 12 children born to the late William Doré and the late Odile Touchet Doré. On February 4, 1965, in New Iberia, Willis married the love of his life, Joyce Courville. They moved to Patterson in 1976 and have resided there ever since.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked for CLECO, where he made many lifelong friends, retiring in 2005 after dedicating 26 years of faithful service. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite pastimes, especially at his camp in Mississippi. He also loved following his grandchildren for all of their sporting activities. But what really brought joy to his life was being with his family, spoiling his grandchildren, family get-togethers, and Sunday dinners. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Joyce Courville Doré; five children, Willis J. Doré Jr. and his wife Tina, Kevin Doré Sr. and his wife Judy, Tina D. Stelly, Melinda D. Burgess and her husband Roderick, and Ashley D. Dinger and her husband Michael; 13 grandchildren, Casey Gilley, Brett Doré and his wife Katie, Blair Mouton and her husband Francis, Kevin Doré Jr., Jennifer LaGrange and her husband Kevin, Brittany Thomas, Guy Thomas and his wife Carly, Tyler Roe and his wife Jalynn, Reese Burgess, Kadin Dinger, Drake Dinger, Drew Dinger, and Traye Dinger; 11 great-grandchildren, Brylon, Jennah, Jamison, Jaleigh, Kylie, Elise, Adalyn, Camdyn, Phillip, Bayne, and Mary; seven siblings, Joyce Menard, Joel Doré, Ronald Doré, Donald Doré, Margie Frank, Brenda LeBlanc and Annette Gerard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Wilson Doré, William Doré Jr. and Wilbert Doré; and an infant sister, Diane Doré.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Monday, April 9, from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 10, beginning at 9:00 a.m., with funeral services at 2:00 p.m., led by Father Herb Bennerfield. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

Serving as pallbearers will be Willis J. Doré Jr., Kevin Doré Sr., Brett Doré, Kevin Doré Jr., Kevin LaGrange, Guy Thomas, Tyler Roe, Michael Dinger and Roderick Burgess.

