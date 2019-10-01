June 4, 1933 — September 29, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Willis Hale Rochel will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Patterson Protestant Cemetery. The Rev. Clyde Crappell will conduct the services. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

Hale, as he was affectionately known, was born on Sunday, June 4, 1933, and was one of six children born to Howard and Margaret Rochel. A native of Patterson and a resident of Baldwin for the past eight years, Hale passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Emma Naquin Rochel; four sons, Greg Rochel and his wife Verna, Tim Rochel and his fiancée Jeannie Hebert, Mark Rochel, and Glenn Rochel and his wife Bobbie; four siblings, Cary Rentrop, Lee Rochel, Bill Rochel and Linda Crappell; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Lee Rochel and Margaret Hale Rochel; and his sister, Peggy Mire.

Serving as pallbearers will be his four sons, Greg, Tim, Mark and Glenn Rochel, his brother-in-law, Paul Naquin, and nephew, Robbie Crappell. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his grandsons, known as Hale’s crew.

