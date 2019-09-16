August 12, 1938 — September 15, 2019

Willie Ruth Pugh, 81, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born on August 12, 1938, in Winnsboro, Louisiana, the daughter of Hansford and Gracie Sikes.

Mother is the name of God from the lips of all his children. This verse is a perfect way to describe Ruth as she was a great mother.

She loved playing games and fishing with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Debra Lovell and husband Kevin; two sons, David Wilkerson and Charles Wilkerson; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hansford and Gracie Sikes; her husband of 26 years, Jarold “Jerry” Pugh; two brothers; two sisters; and one sister-in-law.

Pallbearers will be Robert Wilkerson, Kevin Lovell, Glenn Barnhall, Dewayne Sikes, Troy Tolbert and Jeff Sones. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Clark, David Wilkerson and John Wilkerson.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time and will be handled by Riser Funeral Home of Columbia, Louisiana.