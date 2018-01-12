Willie Green, Jr., 61, a resident of Franklin, La. and native of Opelousas, La., passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at 5:35 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday January 13, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main St., Franklin, La.

Memories of Willie Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his sister, Emma James and a devoted niece, Betty Willis, both of Franklin, La. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Willie Jr. was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.