Willie Burgess, 81, a native of Verdunville, former resident of Bayou Vista and resident of Houston, died Monday, April 30, 2018.

Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery.

He is survived by three children, Jacqueline Boutte, William Burgess Jr. and Joey Burgess; three sisters, Bernadette Burgess, Paulette Burgess and Zelda Valteau; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife, three brothers and two sisters.

Ibert’s Mortuary of Patterson is in charge of arrangements.