March 16, 1927 — October 12, 2019

William Sam “Bill” St. Cyr, 92, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on March 16, 1927, in Vinton, Louisiana.

Bill served his country proudly in the United States Navy retiring after 20 years of service. After his retirement from the Navy Bill went to work for Cameron Ironworks as a welder and retired after 20 years. When he wasn’t working or enjoying time spent with his family, Bill enjoyed woodworking.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters, Rita St. Cyr and spouse Betty of Delcambre, Michelle LeBlanc and husband Terry of Berwick, and Rhoda Bourgeois and husband Lawrence of Thibodaux; five grandchildren, Bailey Louviere and husband Brian, Casey LeBlanc, Jake LeBlanc, Alex Bourgeois and Dru Bourgeois; and one great-grandson, Brooks Louviere.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 66 years, Vivian Boudreaux St. Cyr; one granddaughter, Rani Bourgeois; and one sister, Mary Louise Burroughs.

The family would like to thank Regina Burger, Simmone Hofsommer, Mercedes Voisin and Jenifer Calendra for the loving care that they gave to Bill.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service and following the service Bill will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum with Military Honors rendered by the Navy Honor Guard and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.