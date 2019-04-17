William Joseph Carr, 29, a native and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his mother, Tina Gant of Patterson; one sister, Constance Adams of Patterson; a brother, Sontee Randle of Morgan City; three stepbrothers, Timothy Francis, Andrew Francis and John Francis; a stepsister, Melanie Francis; his grandfathers, Henry Carr Jr. and William Randle Sr., both of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandmothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.