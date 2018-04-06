WILLIAM GOBER SR.

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 9:50am Anonymous

William Gober Sr., 85, a native of Carroll County, Mississippi and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Walls Gober; six children, William Gober Jr., Davey Gober, Greg Gober, Barry Gober, Lisa Wilson and Tim Gober; one sister, Edna Salmon; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Burial will follow in Patterson Protestant Cemetery with military honors.
Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

