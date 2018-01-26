December 6, 1942 -January 24, 2018

Funeral services for William Clark “Bill” Fontenot will be held Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service, Bill will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in the Patterson Protestant Cemetery. Father Herb Bennerfield of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson will conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Fontenot, David Fontenot, Gene Fontenot, Johnny Bennett, Cameron Fontenot, Seth Fontenot, Taylor Fontenot and David Fontenot Jr.

Bill, who was born and raised in Maurepas and was a 47-year resident of Berwick, passed away at the age of 75 with his family at his side in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Natalie Dishman, the staff of Teche Regional Medical Center, and the staff of Heart of Hospice for the care, compassion, and love shown to Bill.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his five children, Bill Fontenot and his wife Suzi, Lisa Fontenot, David Fontenot and his wife Mickey, Gene Fontenot and his wife Tonya, and Jelena F. Bennett and her husband Johnny; two brothers, Ronnie Fontenot and his wife Joanne and Keith Fontenot and his wife Peggy; 12 grandchildren, Lori Landry, Bianca Bennett, Brittany Walker, Justin Bennett, David Fontenot Jr., Taylor Fontenot, Francis Fontenot, Nadine Landry, Lindsay Bennett, Cameron Fontenot, Seth Fontenot and Sydney Bennett; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances Jean Vantromp Fontenot; his parents, Eugene Wilbert Fontenot and Mary Cecilia Picou Fontenot; and two brothers, Mike Fontenot and Robert Fontenot.

