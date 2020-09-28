February 3, 1942 — September 23, 2020

William “Bill” Rochel of Carencro, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 78 after a brief battle with leukemia. He managed his illness with strength and grace, and made sure his children knew how much love and pride he held for them. His charm, humor and kindness will be greatly missed.

Bill was born in Patterson on February 3, 1942, to parents Howard Lee Rochel and Margaret Hale Rochel. One of six children, Bill was an alumnus of Patterson High School, where he was voted “Best Dancer” in his Senior year. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, and was stationed in Germany for 4 years. After living in Morgan City, and then Lafayette, he lived a large portion of his later life in the New Orleans area, where he enjoyed exploring the local eateries of Metairie and volunteering for the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. There, he ran a popular interactive exhibit introducing children of all ages to tarantulas and other insects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Peggy Rochel Mire and his brother Hale Rochel.

He is survived by siblings Lee Rochel, Cary Rochel Rentrop, and Linda Rochel Crappell; his son, Howard Rochel; his daughter, Shelley Rochel Rice and her husband, Patrick, and his son, Allain Rochel; and beloved grandchild, Elizabeth Rice; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Bill’s request, no services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium in his name.