August 24, 1941 — July 6, 2020

William “Bill” K. Darce Jr., 78, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Bill was born August 24, 1941, in Morgan City, Louisiana, the son of William K. Darce Sr. and Stacy Sons Darce.

After marrying his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Elrita Beadle Darce in 1960, they moved to Orlando, Florida, where he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He received an honorable discharge in 1963 and then they moved back home.

He was a salesman for Morgan City Supply for many years and later became a purchasing agent for Dowell Schlumberger. He also spent many years working for the family-owned Opera House Theatre.

Bill was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was a charter member of the Holy Cross Knights of Columbus #12179, where he held many officer positions. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of the Jules S. Toups Assembly. He served as President of the local chapter of the AARP as well as a member of their board of directors. He served as Commander of the American Legion Atchafalaya Post 96 in Morgan City.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Elrita Beadle Darce; three children, William “Willy” K. Darce III and his wife Sarah of Bayou L’Ourse, Debbie D. Stevens of Morgan City, and Dina D. Aucoin and her husband Shelby Aucoin Jr. of Belle River; one brother, Garey “Butch” Darce Sr. and his wife Dorothy “Dot” Darce of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren, Stephen Darce, Brandon Darce, Laura Schmitt, Kreisle Darce, Todd Stevens, Dustin Stevens, Derek Stevens, Shelley Daigle, Tyler Aucoin and Trevor Aucoin; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne Darce Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham celebrating Mass. A rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus at 10:30 at the church. Inurnment services with Military Honors will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery at a later date.

Due to the health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 194 family members and friends to be in attendance at the funeral Mass and still practice social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the church.