Willard Eugene "Lukie" Billiot, unexpectedly passed away on March 23, 2017, at the age 52.

He is survived by his children, Erick Billiot of Morgan City, Luke Billiot and his fiance, Amanda Freeman, of New Orleans, and Alicia Billiot of Morgan City.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Hargrave Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m., when the celebration of Lukie's life will begin. Dimissal will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hargrave Funeral Home to alleviate the cost of funeral expenses.

