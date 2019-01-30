December 2, 1938- January 28, 2019

Willard David Daisy, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Willard was born December 2, 1938, the son of Willard Graham Daisy and Sylvania Sons Franks.

Willard was a simple man who’s passion was his job of tug boating, his family, and commercial fishing. He was a giving man who would give the shirt off his back for anyone.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Malcolm Daisy of Morgan City; one daughter, Belinda Daisy of Prattville, Alabama; five grandchildren, Alisia Rhodes, Jennifer Willison, Samantha Barnes, Kristen Daisy and David Joseph Daisy; eight great-grandchildren, Lillian, Evelyn, Raymond III, William V, Lola, Piper, Jada and Angel; niece, Phyllis Gene Chapman Casey; and nephew, Phillip Donati.

Willard was preceded in death by four brothers, Johny Daisy, Albert Daisy, Julius Daisy and Ervin Daisy; two sisters, Lillian D. Randell and Chloe D. Donati; half-brother, Morris Franks; and half-sister, Shelia Franks.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. January 31, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor Courville officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Willard will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.