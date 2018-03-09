WILFRED RICHARDSON SR.

Wilfred Richardson Sr., 60, a resident of Franklin, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
He is survived by three sons, Wilfred Richardson Jr. of Patterson, and Courtney Richardson and Alton Fine, both of Franklin; six daughters, Tracy Richardson, Latonya Richardson, Antoinette Richardson, Shanice Fine and Robin Rud, all of Franklin, and Claudia Fine of Patterson; two brothers, Woodrow Richardson of Bakertown and Melvin Richardson Jr. of Lafayette; three sisters, Dorothy Howard of Franklin, Agnes Richardson of Bunkie and Shirley White of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; and a host of relatives.
