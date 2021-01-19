February 7, 1930 — January 17, 2021

Wilda Liner Moreau, 90, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home.

Wilda was born February 7, 1930, on Mauvais Bois Ridge, the daughter of Arthur Liner and Liza Blum Liner.

Wilda was a selfless mom and grandmother, completely devoted to her family. She always had an uncanny relationship and connection with animals that was born from growing up on Mauvais Bois Ridge. Her unique personality made her unforgettable to all who were blessed to know and love her.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, James “Jim” Rupp of Bayou Vista; her children, Gary Falgout and wife Melinda of Lafayette, Mada Breaux and husband Mike of Bayou Vista, and Jodi Barras and husband Mark of Lafayette; three goddaughters, Susan Guy, Lisa Amenta and husband Max, and Connie Superneau and husband Dwayne; one brother, Roy Liner and wife Norma; four sisters, Ann Lott and husband Gerald, Eileen Liner, Gladys Henry and husband Skip, and Beverly Valdes and husband Hugo; 11 grandchildren, Matt, Kaley, Rhiannon, Sarah, Maegan, Dianne, Jason, Dustin, Yogi, Brooks and Emily; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Liza Liner; husband, Herbert Moreau; two children, Bengy Falgout and Sandra Mayon; and nine siblings, Collins Liner, Andrew Liner, Beatrice Liner, Raymond Liner, Jimmy Liner, J.C. Liner, Carl Liner, Golden Liner and James Liner.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with Yogi Barras officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Wilda will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.