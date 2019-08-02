Wilbur Carter, 60, a native of Jeanerette, La. and a resident of Houston, Texas, assed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Our Lady of The Rosary Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Mr. Carter is survived by a sister, Carolyn Carter Hall, two brothers, Nelson (Rebecca) Carter and Donald (Sharon) Carter.

A host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded by his mother, his father, and a sister.

