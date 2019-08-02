WILBUR CARTER

Fri, 08/02/2019 - 9:36am

Wilbur Carter, 60, a native of Jeanerette, La. and a resident of Houston, Texas, assed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Our Lady of The Rosary Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Mr. Carter is survived by a sister, Carolyn Carter Hall, two brothers, Nelson (Rebecca) Carter and Donald (Sharon) Carter.
A host of nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded by his mother, his father, and a sister.
Visit jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019