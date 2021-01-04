Wesley Scott Patterson, 55, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas and resident of Cabot Arkansas, passed away at his home on December 31, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Denise Sorrows Patterson of Cabot Arkansas; their loving pets, Bo and Lucy; mother, Betty Patterson of Morgan City; sister, Kelly Hebert; brother, Tracy (Ashley) Patterson; and nieces, Samantha Fuselier and Ryan Salzarulo.

He was predeceased by his father, Gary Patterson and nephew, Tyler Jones.

Scott was the recipient of the 2003 Fitz Award in recognition of his overall effort and contribution to Rust-Oleum CPS. He was very artistic and enjoyed being on the water, fishing, golf and NASCAR.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Scott’s memory to the ALS Association: https://www.als-akansas.org or ALS in Wonderland Foundation. Services are not scheduled at this time but please check his website for updated service announcements at: http://www.griffinleggettresthills.com