Wayne Hawkins Sr., 64, a native and resident of Franklin, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Wayne Hawkins Jr. of Franklin and Kendrick Verrett of Thibodaux; two daughters, Kandice Hawkins of Richmond, Texas and Janairian Washington of Patterson; siblings, Louis Hawkins III, Ricky Hawkins, Gregory Hawkins Sr. and Connie Louis, all of Houston; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.