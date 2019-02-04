August 26, 1938-January 29, 2019

Wayne David Coleman, 80, a resident of Broussard, went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, with his wife by his side, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette.

Wayne was born August 26, 1938 in Morgan City, the son of Aubin “A.J.” Joseph Coleman and Beatrice Michel Coleman.

Wayne, also known as “The Praline Man” for his delicious pralines he baked, was a very humorous man; he loved to laugh and always had a smile on his face. He also loved to dance, as well as garden. Shrimping was Wayne’s life, and he also liked to fish and hunt. His two dogs, Sam and Lillie, were his best companions.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by wife, Wanda Besse Coleman of Broussard; one son, Brian David Coleman and his wife Daisy of the Philippines; one daughter, Deborah Coleman Vidos and husband Carl of Broussard; five grandchildren, Jeffery Vidos, Jennifer Vidos Moncrief and husband Rhett, Cody and wife Mary, Wayne, and Dylan Coleman; and four great-grandchildren, Conner, Chance and Kaden Coleman, and Bodhi Louis Moncrief.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Beatrice Coleman; two brothers, A.J. Coleman Jr. and Ronald Coleman; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Floriece Besse; and sister-in-law, Ruth Odile Besse Ortis.

Pallbearers will be Brian Coleman, Carl Vidos, Jeff Vidos, Rhett Moncrief, Cody Coleman, Wayne Coleman, Charlie Solar Jr. and Mitch Laviolette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. After mass, Wayne will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Twin City Funeral Home Morgan City, LA has been entrusted with the arrangements.