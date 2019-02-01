Wayne David Coleman, 80, a native of Morgan City and resident of Broussard, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Besse Coleman of Broussard; a son, Brian Coleman of the Philippines; a daughter, Deborah Vidos of Broussard; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.