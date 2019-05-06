October 12, 1954 — May 4, 2019

Wayne C. Doucet, a 21-year resident of Pierre Part, passed away at the age of 64 at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 4, 2019, following a two-year battle with cancer. He was a native and former longtime resident of Franklin who was born on Tuesday, October 12, 1954, the oldest of four children born to the late Peter “Pete” Doucet Jr. and Molly LeBlanc Billiot.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors which eventually led him to a 24-year career on the water as a push boat captain. This time earned him a great deal of gratitude and respect throughout the industry. His journey through the waterways was eventually put on hold as he began his true journey home to be with the Lord. Wayne was a kind and giving man of great faith who never met a stranger and was always willing to go above and beyond to help his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his son, Dirk Doucet and his wife Fonda; his mother, Molly LeBlanc Billiot; three grandchildren, Carson, Peyton and Ambree Doucet; three siblings, Peggy Doucet Dugas and her fiancé Mike Boudreaux, Kirk Doucet and his fiancée Pamela Horton, and Daisy Doucet and her companion Brian Landry; his faithful dog, Sudee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter “Pete” Doucet Jr.; and his step-father, Elton Billiot.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the Holy Rosary being prayed at 6:45 p.m. Father Peter Emusa will conduct the services.

